Woman shot in the face during attempted carjacking at Alamo Quarry store, SAPD says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying the suspect in a brutal attack at a Harlem subway stop. It happened at 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. (credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows the woman, with a shopping cart, in the elevator when a man steps into the car behind her. He then appears to yell at her, before they struggle together and he throws several punches, knocking her to the ground. The video then shows the suspect dragging the woman out of the elevator by her ankles. Police say the suspect got away with $50 in cash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO