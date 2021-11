While the Utah Jazz will inevitably lose a game in the 2021-22 NBA season, they have not appeared ready to do so yet. The most recent victim of the Jazzmen’s two-way excellent were the Denver Nuggets, who suffered a 122-110 defeat on Tuesday night. With that victory, the Jazz advanced their undefeated record to 3-0. The Jazz don’t stand alone among the Association’s ranks of undefeated teams. The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are both without losses as it currently stands. Eventually, every one of these teams will lose. The questions are, which will lose first, and which will lose most?

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO