Public Health

Bacteria found in ferry water systems

q13fox.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say Legionella has been detected in some...

www.q13fox.com

sanjuanjournal.com

Numerous ferries test for high levels of legionella in the water

After rounds of testing, numerous ferries have come back positive for high levels of legionella in the water. A safety bulletin was released by Washington State Ferries warning of the condition of the water and notifying passengers that the affected areas have been isolated, including taped off sinks. “It’s pretty...
WASHINGTON STATE
wirx.com

Benton Harbor Water System Tests Clear Of Bacterial Contamination

The water system in Benton Harbor has tested clear for bacterial contamination following a major main break last week that shut down service across the city for nearly a day. The city’s manager’s office says the water is showing no signs of bacterial contamination from the October 20 break. Following “extensive flushing of the system,” two rounds of bacterial testing have confirmed the water is bacterially safe. While that risk has been eliminated, the city says residents are still being advised to use only bottled water for consumption. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the city will remain under a bottled water advisory until further notice.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Washington Times

Report: More pollutants found in drinking water this year

Researchers from an environmental activist group said they have discovered more contaminants linked to cancer and other health conditions in drinking water throughout the U.S. this year than two years ago. A report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) published Wednesday revealed that 324 contaminants were detected in drinking water...
FOOD SAFETY
krcrtv.com

E. coli found in drinking water prompts boil water notice for Chester

CHESTER, Calif. — A boil water notice was issued for Chester and surrounding areas Monday after E.coli bacteria was found in the drinking water. Chester Public Utility District customers are urged to not drink tap water unless it's been boiled for at least a minute. Water should also be boiled before being used to cook or brush your teeth, according to district officials.
CHESTER, CA
bigislandnow.com

High Bacteria Levels Detected in Waters at Kailua Pier

An advisory has been posted at Kailua Pier after high levels of bacteria were discovered in the waters. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Department of Healthʻs Clean Water Branch reports enterococci levels of 2,060 per 100 mL being detected during routine beach monitoring. High levels of enterococci may carry harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites.
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

Potentially Harmful Chemicals Found In NJ Drinking Water

A New Jersey water company warned customers of potentially toxic chemicals in the drinking water Monday.The level of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) in the water of all its customers in Carteret, Clark, Edison, Metuchen, South Plainfield and Woodbridge had exceeded acceptable regulatory standards, Mi…
WOODBRIDGE, CT
CBS Austin

Austin Water upgrading system to prevent 2018 boil advisory

After historic flooding throughout the Colorado River system in Central Texas knocked down the FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland and led to contaminated drinking water three years ago, Austin Water has completed installation of a new system in the city's largest water treatment plant they believe will prevent another week-long boil water advisory in the event of another historic weather event.
AUSTIN, TX
idahocountyfreepress.com

Water system work under way in Stites

STITES — Work began this fall on a major update of the city of Stites water system. The project includes a new, larger water tank, replacement of water mains with six-inch lines, construction of looping mains and the replacement of all water meters. A bolted steel water tank with a...
STITES, ID
KTRE

City of Trinity public water system customers under boil water notice

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Trinity is under a boil water notice effective immediately. Due to water quality issues, the Texas commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the city to notify all customers of the Trinity public water system that the entire system is affected. All customers need to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.
TRINITY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin to install new system to mitigate future flooding impacts on drinking water

Austin Water is preparing a new system to help maintain drinking water quality during potential flooding events. The new polymer chemical feed system is nearly complete at Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, and it will help remove silt from the water supply during extreme flooding events—such as in October 2018, when the Colorado River system flooded and high levels of silt washed into the Highland Lakes, Austin's source for drinking water. Silt can raise the turbidity of water, making it cloudy and dark brown in appearance.
AUSTIN, TX
thedoctorstv.com

Will a Whole House Water Filtration System Benefit Your Health?

The water bottle industry is a 3-billion-dollar industry. Out of the tap, water is treated with chlorine and may contain fluoride, aluminum, and lead. Home and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery recommends having a whole house water filtration system, sharing it needs to go on the main water line and you don’t need to think about it for 5 years.
HEALTH
wirx.com

EPA Identifies Shortcomings In Benton Harbor Water System

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act to the city of Benton Harbor based on violations and deficiencies found during a September inspection of its water system. The federal order sets out the steps needed for the city to bring its water system into compliance to assure proper operations and to protect residents from exposure to lead. The order issued Tuesday requires the city to inform consumers when lead action level exceedances are detected, improve the applications of chlorine for disinfection and other chemicals for corrosion control, implement stricter requirements for better monitoring for disinfectants, make filter repairs at the treatment plant, and use a third-party to conduct an analysis of alternatives for the long-term operation of the system. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the EPA’s order is not punitive, aims to identify “the pressing needs of the Benton Harbor community.”
BENTON HARBOR, MI
foxbangor.com

Bangor Water District updating system

BANGOR — The Bangor Water District is in the process of upgrading its ozone generators which treat the water that residents use every day. General Manager Kathy Moriarty said they have removed the old generators which were originally installed in 1995. “We’re replacing our old ozone system with a newer...
BANGOR, ME
miamishoresvillage.com

Miami-Dade County Annual Chlorine Disinfection of the Water System

Miami-Dade County Annual Chlorine Disinfection of the Water System. The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) will temporarily change its method of chlorination at each of its regional water treatment facilities. This change in treatment will occur beginning November 8 - November 21. For more information, see fact sheets below:
MIAMI SHORES, FL
wlen.com

Village of Onsted Awarded Grant Funding for Water System

Onsted, MI – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has recently awarded grants to 30 public water systems….including the Village of Onsted. This money will protect clean water sources and to educate the public about where their water originates and how best to ensure it remains healthy.
ONSTED, MI
KTAL

Boil advisory issued for the Town of Vivian Water System

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A water main break has caused the Town of Vivian to issue a boil advisory for all customers of the Town of Vivian Water System. The boil advisory is in effect immediately and will be canceled once they are told by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that the water is safe for consumption.
VIVIAN, LA

