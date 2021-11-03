Bacteria found in ferry water systems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act to the city of Benton Harbor based on violations and deficiencies found during a September inspection of its water system. The federal order sets out the steps needed for the city to bring its water system into compliance to assure proper operations and to protect residents from exposure to lead. The order issued Tuesday requires the city to inform consumers when lead action level exceedances are detected, improve the applications of chlorine for disinfection and other chemicals for corrosion control, implement stricter requirements for better monitoring for disinfectants, make filter repairs at the treatment plant, and use a third-party to conduct an analysis of alternatives for the long-term operation of the system. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the EPA’s order is not punitive, aims to identify “the pressing needs of the Benton Harbor community.”

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO