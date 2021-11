Election season is here, and the voters will have no shortage of attention. Residents will get to witness a buffet of personalities by those running for office. Being a political candidate will supercharge the egos of some and give others the endurance of a superhero. Unfortunately, when some of them get into office they become sluggish and there are no signs of life or progress. Residents are left to deal with the capricious attitudes of politicians, and a “do as I say not as I do” mentality.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO