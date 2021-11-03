Photo: Roof collapse cleanup continues

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO