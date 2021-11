Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The New York Rangers are seven games into their season and have started off with a record of 4-2-1. The team has displayed more positives than negatives thus far, as indicated by their record, but the organization has aspects of the game they can improve upon. Some of the players need to contribute more offensively and the power play needs to be better, but the team has been led by good goaltending by starter Igor Shesterkin. Let’s take a look at some observations in the early part of the season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO