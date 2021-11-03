Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Opens scoring on power play

Fox notched two power-play assists, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Fresh off of signing a seven-year extension with the Rangers on Monday, Fox delivered his second multi-point effort of the year. The second assist got him to 100 career points, and the fact that he was signed long term before reaching that mark shows how important he'll be to the Rangers' core going forward. In 2021-22, he's at two goals, nine helpers, 25 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 10 appearances.
