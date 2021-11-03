CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Opens scoring on power play

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Mika Zibanejad, Gerard Gallant send support to Kyle Beach

New York Rangers reps extended their support to Beach, the “John Doe” in the sexual assault report centered around the Chicago Blackhawks. Members of the New York Rangers expressed their support for Kyle Beach during practice proceedings on Thursday. Beach has been identified as the “John Doe” of a damnatory report released on Tuesday, one that exposed the Chicago Blackhawks’ inaction in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against video coach Brad Aldrich en route to a championship during the 2009-10 season.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Oilers: High Scoring in Edmonton Results in Repeat

The last time these two teams met was on New Year’s Eve in 2019...so basically 15 years ago at this point. It was a thrilling 7-5 loss for the Rangers, and Georgiev hoped to wipe the slate clean on that one tonight. Unfortunately that was not the case. 1st Period.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores power-play goal

Gallagher scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks. The goal at 12:54 of the second period was all about location for Gallagher -- he got in the way of a Josh Anderson shot, and the deflection beat Sharks goalie Adin Hill. They all count the same, and this one was Gallagher's first goal of the campaign. He's added one assist, 21 shots on net, eight hits and four PIM through eight contests.
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers ‘core four’ driving team’s power play success

A year ago, the Rangers’ first power-play unit pretty much refused to get off the ice. This year, it seems as if the coach doesn’t want them to change. Midway through the third period of the Rangers’ most imposing performance of the still-embryonic season, a 4-0 victory at the Garden over the Blue Jackets, head coach Gerard Gallant called a timeout during a third period four-on-three to keep Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox on the ice.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Playing Friday

Kakko (upper body) will be in Friday's lineup against Columbus, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kakko is still on injured reserve and will need to be moved back to the active roster before Friday's contest. The 20-year-old winger will return from a four-game absence after suffering an upper-body injury against Montreal on Oct. 16. He's been held without a point through three games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two power-play points Tuesday

Panarin scored a goal on four shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Panarin was involved in both of the Rangers' goals, which helped the Russian winger reach a point-per-game pace. He's up to two goals, eight assists and 19 shots on net through 10 contests, but he also sports a minus-5 rating. His playmaking remains an elite part of the Rangers' offense, and he has six power-play points this year.
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Rangers open Western swing with test vs. Kraken

The New York Rangers will be missing a bit of their bite when they open a four-game Western road swing Sunday night in Seattle. Forward Ryan Reaves, who has racked up nearly 1,000 penalty minutes in his NHL career, suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury in a 5-1 loss Monday against Calgary andwas placed on injured reserve Thursday night.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers score twice on power play to earn road win over Canucks

VANCOUVER — A pair of power-play goals lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (6-1-0), who went 2 for 2 with the man advantage. Brock Boeser scored the only goal...
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Roman Josi: Starts scoring on power play

Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Josi struck at 5:49 of the first period to give the Predators an early lead. The Swiss defenseman has been steady as ever in 2021-22, recording four goals, eight assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 11 contests. He's picked up seven of his 12 points on the power play. It's an encouraging rebound for the 31-year-old after he was limited to 33 points in 48 outings last year.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Miller Scores in Overtime, Canucks Rally to Beat Rangers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes. Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers. Miller and Vasily Podkolzin scored in regulation for the Canucks (4-5-1), who won at home for the first time this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland contributed a pair of assists. The Rangers (6-2-2) got goals from Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Adam Fox had two assists.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Fox, Shesterkin Power Rangers To Win Over Kraken

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Sunday night. After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s the most road wins New York has had in the first nine games of a season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Strome: Draws power-play helper Friday

Strome notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Strome made a small contribution against his former team, setting up Mika Zibanejad's tally at 6:56 of the second period. Through seven outings, Strome has a goal, three power-play assists, 15 shots and a minus-2 rating. The Ontario native remains a fixture as the second-line center for the Blueshirts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Fox: Records two power-play helpers

Fox notched two power-play assists, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Fresh off of signing a seven-year extension with the Rangers on Monday, Fox delivered his second multi-point effort of the year. The second assist got him to 100 career points, and the fact that he was signed long term before reaching that mark shows how important he'll be to the Rangers' core going forward. In 2021-22, he's at two goals, nine helpers, 25 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 10 appearances.
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Carryover Power Plays

Our eyes tell us one thing, data tells us more. When we bring the two together, we can learn new and different things about the game. The "eye test" vs. data is always a debate in sport. But using them together can bring about some pretty cool findings. Last week,...
NHL
Anniston Star

Power play: Mastrodomenico, Jurecki both score 2 in Stars win

What went right: Michael Mastrodomenico and Griffin Jurecki each had their first multi-goal games of the season for the Stars at the Ice Box. They each scored a goal in the second and third periods. Aidan Thompson scored the opening goal midway through the first half on a Joaquim Lemay...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores again on power play

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Tkachuk has scored a power-play goal in four of the last five games, and only one of his tallies this year has come at even strength. The pesky winger is on a five-game point streak and now has seven points, 42 shots on net, 10 PIM, nine hits and a plus-3 rating in 10 contests overall. His role on the top line is secure, and he's making the most of it during his current hot streak.
NHL
FanSided

Texas Rangers: The 2022 Opening Day dream lineup

Texas Rangers will spend money to improve the on-field product. The Texas Rangers are in the middle of a complete rebuild of the team. Prospects have been moving through the system, and many of the top prospects are getting close. The ownership group, led by Ray Davis, has indicated that...
NFL

