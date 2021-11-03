Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Opens scoring on power play

Gallagher scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks. The goal at 12:54 of the second period was all about location for Gallagher -- he got in the way of a Josh Anderson shot, and the deflection beat Sharks goalie Adin Hill. They all count the same, and this one was Gallagher's first goal of the campaign. He's added one assist, 21 shots on net, eight hits and four PIM through eight contests.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO