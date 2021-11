Garland posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. Garland set up Vasili Podkolzin for what stood as the game-winning goal at 15:45 of the second period. After opening the season on a six-game point streak, Garland has been limited to just three assists in his last six outings. There's nothing wrong with 11 points in 12 contests overall, but the winger's recent downturn on offense has seen him slip to the third line, which could limit his short-term scoring potential.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO