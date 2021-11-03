CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storytime @ Picnic Park (Ages 2+)

 9 days ago

Thursdays in November at 10:30 am (Ages 2+) ***Storytime...

Columbia Star

This week at Picnic in the Park with Forest Acres and Town Theatre

Join Town Theatre for its final outdoor concert of the season Friday, November 5 at 6 p.m. with Hannah Thompson and Billy Bishop. Thompson recently appeared in Mary Poppins and worked alongside Bishop in Into the Woods. Bishop has also appeared in Matilda, The Buddy Holly Story, and Mary Poppins. Joining this duo will be Violet Hill, Gabbie Kawooya, and Micheal Kawooya of Town’s youth theatre programming. Luke Fang will serve as accompanist.
FOREST ACRES, SC
MassLive.com

Zoo in Forest Park hosts Spooky Safari (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park hosted its annual Spooky Safari on Sunday, Oct. 31. The outdoor, family-friendly Halloween event included grab-and-go stations around The Zoo with take-and-make crafts, Halloween-themed books, pre-packaged candy bags and more for children ages 12 and under. “Spooky Safari gives children and adults a...
funcheap.com

Free Rooftop “Halloween Silent Disco” at Salesforce Park (SF)

Free silent disco dance party on the rooftop park at Salesforce Park powered by HUSHconcerts. Wear your best costume and dance shoes! No pre-registration or tickets required, but headphone quantity is limited. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
phillyfunguide.com

Creek Exploring (Ages 9-12)

Calling all young scientists and outdoors-people! Join Lynn for an hour of guided wetland and creek exploration at the Morris Arboretum! This class covers basic wetland plant and animal identification and includes open-ended exploring time. The class will start and end in front of Widener Visitor Center, with the rest...
indianaontap.com

19th Annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB)

Posted at 11:47h in Beer Releases, Craft Beer Festivals, Indy On Tap Featured News by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. NEW VENUE: Credit Union 1 Arena (UIC Pavilion) | 525 S. Racine Ave. | Chicago. FoBAB Tasting Sessions. Session I | Friday November 12: 6-10 PM. Session II | Saturday November...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Amtrak Winter Park Express Returns For Another Season

(CBS4) – The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season. Amtrak announced in a tweet earlier this week that tickets are on sale now. All aboard the #Amtrak Winter Park Express! Your ticket between Denver and the foot of the slopes at Winter Park Resort, voted North America’s best ski resort and Colorado’s top adventure town. Tickets go on sale today! #winterparkresort Learn more: https://t.co/VjFb3sUF9I pic.twitter.com/ufBdLJaENR — Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 9, 2021 The Amtrak Winter Park Express takes passengers between Union Station in Denver and Winter Park Resort. It will start making runs on Jan. 14 and will be operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. One-way fares begin at $29, with no extra charge for skis or snowboards. Fares for kids 12 and under are half-price. Winter Park is scheduled to open for the season to skiers on Nov. 17.
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

Thirteen-day 160km hiking trail opens in Victoria’s Grampians National Park

A 160km multi-day hiking trail running the length of the Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park will open to the public on Saturday becoming one of the longest trails in Victoria. Connecting some of the parks’ most spectacular peaks, the Grampians Peaks Trail is a 13 day/12 night journey commencing at Mt Zero and travelling south over the ranges that make up Gariwerd and ending in the town of Dunkeld.
menomonee-falls.org

Family Storytime (Masks Required)

Join Ms. Amanda and Ms. Lisbeth for stories, songs, and rhymes in the Library’s Community Room. After storytime, make sure to pick up a take-home craft kit. Storytime is best suited for kids ages 2 – 5 years, but all are welcome!. In order to accommodate requests from many of...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
waukee.org

Outside Storytime

Bundle up for 25 minutes of short stories, songs, and movement for children ages 18 months-5 years old and their caregivers!. Bundle up for 25 minutes of short stories, songs, and movement for children ages 18 months-5 years old and their caregivers. Wednesdays will be a repeat of the Tuesday program, so families are asked to register for only one day or the other. Registration is required for each event and opens each Monday for the next week’s events. All attendees will receive a Storytime At Home activity pack for each child.
WAUKEE, IA
cowtx.org

Bilingual Storytime

Join us in this Bilingual Storytime of Spanish and English stories, music, crafts, and more! This monthly event is designed for toddlers, preschoolers and their whole family!
