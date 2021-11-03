Mike Walsh elected new mayor of East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Democrat Mike Walsh beat out Republican Matt Harper and write-in candidate Lee Griffin in the mayoral race Tuesday, owing his victory to the dedication of the party in this heavily Democratic town.
“The entire Row A Democrats have worked very hard,” Walsh said. “We knocked on doors, we engaged everybody.”
Walsh said his major focuses after being sworn in will be the town’s continued response to the pandemic and the upcoming budget season.
Walsh added that his background as director of finance for the town for 23 years has given him “intimate knowledge” of the town’s workings and how to navigate spending.
Harper said the race was well fought, congratulating Walsh on his victory and thanking the Republican Town Committee and other supporters.
“Thank you to all those who trusted me with their vote,” Harper said Tuesday night. “It has been an honor to represent you all.”
Griffin said his campaign worked hard to bring out the big issues in town and propose solutions, but that “the East Hartford voters have made their statement.”
Alongside Walsh, incumbent Democrats Town Council Chairman Richard Kehoe, Vice Chairman Don Bell, Majority Leader Sebrina Wilson, Connor Martin, Angie Parkinson, and Awet Tsegai were re-elected for another two years.
Kehoe said Democrats have listened to the people who have wanted economic development along the Silver Lane corridor, as well as repaving roads and maintaining a solid financial base.
“We are committed to continuing those goals while expanding our outreach into the community over the next two years,” Kehoe said.
Kehoe said the council Democrats would caucus within the next few days to finalize leadership positions, but expects members would remain in their current positions.
For the minority party, Republicans Tom Rup and Travis Simpson were elected to the Town Council alongside incumbent John Morrison.
John Pereira, Republican member of the Board of Education, said while Republicans did not gain a majority on either board, they gained in their voter base, citing an uptick in votes for the GOP from the previous municipal election.
“Sometimes you gotta gain a little victory,” Pereira said, adding that with more hard work from the party, the next municipal election could go in their favor.
Pereira said former Republican nominee Dean Chamberland, who dropped his campaign in October after coming under fire for a racist post on Facebook mocking Juneteenth, generated some negativity towards the Republican campaign this year.
“That could have probably hurt us,” Pereira said.
EAST HARTFORD RESULTS
MAYOR
Democrat
Michael P. Walsh 3,603
Republican
Matt Harper 2,508
TOWN COUNCIL
(Nine elected)
Democrats
Angie Parkinson 3,432
Connor Martin 3,213
Donald Bell, Jr. 3,330
Sebrina Wilson 3,375
Richard Kehoe 3,471
Awet Tsegai 3,197
Republicans
Tom Rup 2,284
John Morrison 2,426
Dean Chamberland 2,188
Travis Simpson 2,277
Matthew Lauf 2,232
Jon W. Petoskey 2,237
TREASURER
Democrat
John P. Murphy Jr. 3,673
Republican
Samantha Spina 2,427
BOARD OF EDUCATION
(Five elected)
Democrats
Harry Amadasun, Jr. 3,271
Tyron Harris 3,307
Anabelle Diaz 3,774
Republicans
John P. Pereira 2,385
Valerie Scheer 2,535
SELECTMAN
(Three elected)
Democrats
Charles Botts, III 3,340
Harrison A. Amadasun 3,289
Republicans
Gerald Poehler 2,272
Rob Rosa 2,488
CONSTABLES
(Five elected)
Democrats
Daron Ross 3,188
Tia L. Woods 3,725
Joshua F. Quintana 3,554
Susan J. Tukey 3,549
Republican
Charles H. Clarke 2,738
