East Hartford, CT

Mike Walsh elected new mayor of East Hartford

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
EAST HARTFORD — Democrat Mike Walsh beat out Republican Matt Harper and write-in candidate Lee Griffin in the mayoral race Tuesday, owing his victory to the dedication of the party in this heavily Democratic town.

“The entire Row A Democrats have worked very hard,” Walsh said. “We knocked on doors, we engaged everybody.”

Walsh said his major focuses after being sworn in will be the town’s continued response to the pandemic and the upcoming budget season.

Walsh added that his background as director of finance for the town for 23 years has given him “intimate knowledge” of the town’s workings and how to navigate spending.

Harper said the race was well fought, congratulating Walsh on his victory and thanking the Republican Town Committee and other supporters.

“Thank you to all those who trusted me with their vote,” Harper said Tuesday night. “It has been an honor to represent you all.”

Griffin said his campaign worked hard to bring out the big issues in town and propose solutions, but that “the East Hartford voters have made their statement.”

Alongside Walsh, incumbent Democrats Town Council Chairman Richard Kehoe, Vice Chairman Don Bell, Majority Leader Sebrina Wilson, Connor Martin, Angie Parkinson, and Awet Tsegai were re-elected for another two years.

Kehoe said Democrats have listened to the people who have wanted economic development along the Silver Lane corridor, as well as repaving roads and maintaining a solid financial base.

“We are committed to continuing those goals while expanding our outreach into the community over the next two years,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe said the council Democrats would caucus within the next few days to finalize leadership positions, but expects members would remain in their current positions.

For the minority party, Republicans Tom Rup and Travis Simpson were elected to the Town Council alongside incumbent John Morrison.

John Pereira, Republican member of the Board of Education, said while Republicans did not gain a majority on either board, they gained in their voter base, citing an uptick in votes for the GOP from the previous municipal election.

“Sometimes you gotta gain a little victory,” Pereira said, adding that with more hard work from the party, the next municipal election could go in their favor.

Pereira said former Republican nominee Dean Chamberland, who dropped his campaign in October after coming under fire for a racist post on Facebook mocking Juneteenth, generated some negativity towards the Republican campaign this year.

“That could have probably hurt us,” Pereira said.

EAST HARTFORD RESULTS

MAYOR

Democrat

Michael P. Walsh 3,603

Republican

Matt Harper 2,508

TOWN COUNCIL

(Nine elected)

Democrats

Angie Parkinson 3,432

Connor Martin 3,213

Donald Bell, Jr. 3,330

Sebrina Wilson 3,375

Richard Kehoe 3,471

Awet Tsegai 3,197

Republicans

Tom Rup 2,284

John Morrison 2,426

Dean Chamberland 2,188

Travis Simpson 2,277

Matthew Lauf 2,232

Jon W. Petoskey 2,237

TREASURER

Democrat

John P. Murphy Jr. 3,673

Republican

Samantha Spina 2,427

BOARD OF EDUCATION

(Five elected)

Democrats

Harry Amadasun, Jr. 3,271

Tyron Harris 3,307

Anabelle Diaz 3,774

Republicans

John P. Pereira 2,385

Valerie Scheer 2,535

SELECTMAN

(Three elected)

Democrats

Charles Botts, III 3,340

Harrison A. Amadasun 3,289

Republicans

Gerald Poehler 2,272

Rob Rosa 2,488

CONSTABLES

(Five elected)

Democrats

Daron Ross 3,188

Tia L. Woods 3,725

Joshua F. Quintana 3,554

Susan J. Tukey 3,549

Republican

Charles H. Clarke 2,738

