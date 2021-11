The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings last night for the second time in this young NBA season, 119-113. We’d previously written that the Jazz ought to take the Kings seriously: while that remains true, they’re officially halfway towards a season sweep of the beleaguered California franchise. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz advance to 6-1 in a season that continues to bolster their championship aspirations. Last night was not the cleanest victory that Salt Lake City’s finest are capable of: without spoiling the article, we’ll say that one increasingly ugly shooting slump continued.

