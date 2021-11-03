CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Autumn cleanup

Marshall Independent
 3 days ago

Fall is here, which means that it’s the season for autumn cleanup. At our house this process includes such questions as, “What is this thing and why is it taking up so much space in our basement?”. If the answer turns out to be “the furnace,” it’s probably been...

www.marshallindependent.com

lifeoncaphill.com

Sustainable fall garden cleanup

Autumn is in the air! Fall marks a transition period in our gardens and most perennials, trees and shrubs enter dormancy for the winter, with flower shows giving way to textural and skeletal plant arrangements. Among gardeners, there is often the urge to tidy up after the first frost by...
DENVER, CO
Tufts Daily

The Journey: Autumn

A few days ago, I awoke to a crisp Medford fall morning and heard a rumble from the corner of my dorm room; there’s nothing quite like the annual activation of the heating system to bombard you with thoughts of the upcoming winter. As a native Floridian with only one New England winter under my belt, the anticipation of the coming season is daunting. Even with a closet shoved full of sweaters, jackets, hats, scarves and boots, I know that the changing seasons will inevitably bring a lack of sunshine, more time spent indoors and bone-chilling walks up and down the hill. Although we didn’t have to spend this Halloween with snowfall, as we did last semester, impending below-freezing days loom in our near future.
MEDFORD, MA
heraldstandard.com

Rainbows in Autumn

A happy challenge outdoor folks face at this time of year is deciding how to spend their time in the woods or on the water. Hunters enjoy the most diverse options of the year right now, with all small game species legal game, plus wild turkey, and deer and bear with archery equipment and crossbows. For non-hunters, hiking in the woods will be prime this week as the late-peaking fall foliage finally erupts in color.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
richmondmagazine.com

Autumn Almanac

A latte at Ironclad Coffee Roasters (Photo by Sarah Der) Later, pumpkin spice — Aunt Mabel’s in town. At the beginning of the month, Shockoe Bottom coffee shop Ironclad Coffee Roasters will introduce Aunt Mabel’s sweet potato latte. Using Ironclad’s Bare-Knuckle Espresso and South Mountain Creamery milk, baristas add a homemade sauce made from whole sweet potatoes, plenty of butter, brown sugar and a blend of spices for a caffeinated fall dream. Order in house to get the full experience: A cup adorned with toasted-to-order artisan marshmallows and candied pecans.
FOOD & DRINKS
Brainerd Dispatch

Autumn color continues to amaze

A boater travels Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, across Mahnomen No. 2 Mine Lake in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Fall leaf color continues to amaze in the recreation area near Crosby-Ironton.
IRONTON, MN
Watauga Democrat

Autumn-inspired treats

Fall is such an invigorating season, offering fun festivals and gatherings, along with vivid colors and flavors. Now’s the time to choose unique apple or winter squash varieties while visiting a farmers’ market, farm or a roadside stand. Western North Carolina is home to numerous apple orchards, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. For a list of farms in your area, visit https://www.ncfarmfresh.com/farms.asp Once you have your fresh ingredients, bring in the spirit of fall by trying one of these simple recipes.
RECIPES
The Exponent

Melon Man hosts Halloween cleanup

Melon Man is hosting a Halloween campus cleanup this Sunday. He’s teaming up with the Boiler Green Initiative, a club which focuses on sustainability. Melon man said they had been helpful in planning this event and similar ones in the past. Melon Man said he’s hosted similar clean up events...
ADVOCACY
WISH-TV

Pet cleanup businesses thriving in pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It may be surprising to some, but a secure line of work during the COVID-19 pandemic is professional pet waste removal services, according to industry workers. In central Indiana, there are several businesses from which to choose. Some say they left other professions to take up the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Marshall Independent

Curbing damage

As fall starts to turn to winter, gardeners are always looking for ways to curb animal damage to our plants. We should also include other forms of damage that can occur such as heavy snow load, ice damage and salt damage too. For the most part, the U of M...
ANIMALS
Inquirer and Mirror

Readers’ Gallery: Autumn Splendor

(Oct. 27, 2021) Fall has arrived, with Halloween just around the corner, a chill in the air and the moors changing color from green to burnished reds, browns and oranges. There is often no more beautiful place than the island in the off-season. The Inquirer and Mirror would like to showcase your photos of this special time of year.
NANTUCKET, MA
bcgavel.com

The Gavel Groove: Autumn Vibes

It is the time of year for looking at colorful leaves, eating pumpkin spice-flavored foods, and watching atmospheric movies. The Gavel presents yet another fall playlist to soundtrack your walks through campus or drives to the pumpkin patch. Get cozy and enjoy!. Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood. The Enemy by...
MUSIC
Marshall Independent

The last rose of summer

Prior to my daily walk, I poured a glass of Makulu Iswithi Pinotage. Why? Well, it was time to do so. I hadn’t seen a wine from South Africa for awhile and upon purchasing it, I couldn’t wait to “taste” that country again. I like the wines from that part of the world and I really enjoy Pinotage so, along with my lunch, I savored a glass of that wonderfully medium/full bodied red wine.
DRINKS
realtree.com

A Knock on a Door, Permission, and an 18-Point Monster Buck

The days of driving down the road, seeing a deer in a field, and knocking on the landowner's door for permission to hunt are over, right? Not always. Kentucky hunter Ricky Daugherty tried it this season, and it paid off with a giant non-typical whitetail. Daugherty, of Hopkins County, was...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Jeremiah Raber’s Lucky Find

It has been a tough week for Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber. He started it out by sharing his Ford Fusion had been stolen. His followers quickly banded around him to send prayers and sympathy. The hope was he could recover the missing vehicle. Sometimes dreams do come true.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
SOCIETY
gainesville.org

Autumn Sketch Club at the Quinlan

Come enjoy an open studio time of painting from the model. This is an 8 week package that will meet on Monday’s for 2 hours from 2-4 starting from October 25, skipping the week of Thanksgiving and ending December 20 with a festive holiday pose session. The model will be draped for 6 sessions and undraped for 2 sessions. The undraped session will meet on the first Monday of both months during the Autumn Sketch Club which would be November 1 and December 6.
GAINESVILLE, GA

