Take A Guided ATV Tour Of Tonopah Historic Mining Park In Nevada For A Memorable Adventure

It’s a well-known fact that many of Nevada’s towns actually started as mining camps. The Silver State’s mining history runs deep and you can find a little bit of it everywhere you turn. Located in Tonopah is a historic park that preserves this rich silver mining history. Exploring it by yourself is always an adventure, but why not take it a step further with a guided tour on a Polaris? This is an experience that’s bound to leave an impression, so check it out.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Tonopah Historic Mining Park is located on the site of the original mining claims that would eventually transform into the town of Tonopah. Filled with historic structures, artifacts, and equipment, this park is like a treasure trove of mining history.

Covering more than 100 acres, visitors are welcome to come and explore the restored equipment, preserved buildings, historic exhibits, and video presentations. All of the buildings are open for visitors to enjoy at their own pace via a self-guided tour.

For the ultimate experience, though, consider a guided Polaris tour. This one-of-a-kind experience is available Wednesdays through Sundays with a reservation. Tours can accommodate up to five people at a time, making it the perfect adventure for families!

During the guided tour, you'll get an up-close look at the park's historic sites with additional context provided by your guide. Plus, you get to ride around in an open-air Polaris vehicle, which is an adventure in itself!

The Polaris tour is a different experience than the self-guided tour because it really brings the park's history to life. With the help of your tour guide, you'll learn all about sites like the Office Site, the Orehouse, Stope Bridge, and Burro Tunnel.

Before your ride, be sure to stop by the Visitor Center where you'll find a gift shop, theater, and indoor museum displays. If you opt for a self-guided tour, this is where you can pick up a map before heading off to explore.

Tonopah Historic Mining Park is a gem that you simply have to take the time to see for yourself. Learn more about the walking and guided Polaris tours by visiting the park's website .

What do you think? Are you ready to explore Tonopah Historic Mining Park with a guided tour? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.