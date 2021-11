The Houston Astros are now just one game away from elimination, and they could have to make some hard decisions for Sunday’s Game 5. After Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker said he was thinking about dropping Alex Bregman down in the order, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Bregman has had a nightmare World Series, going 1-for-14 with five strikeouts. He was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on Saturday.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO