Tribal groups: Arizona Corp Commission giving token funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Corporation Commission voted earlier this week 3-2 to reduce Arizona Public Service's rates by more than $100 million. The nearly three million APS customers might not see a huge decrease in their monthly bills in the short term. And the utility believes long-term that the ACC's vote will lead to increased costs for customers. The rate drop is something that hasn't happened since 1996.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO