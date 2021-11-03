Tribal groups: Arizona Corp Commission giving token funding

Governor Tony Evers says Wisconsin tourism is bouncing back with pandemic restrictions lifting. His statement comes as the state is investing over $200-million dollars in federal aid to the industry. Evers was at an event Wednesday in Richland Center to award the first round of grants. Also Wednesday, state officials announced a total of $117-thousand dollars for tourism groups in Grant County. Those grants included $82-thousand dollars for the Platteville Regional Chamber… $16-thousand dollars for the Lancaster Area Chamber… $11-thousand for the Fennimore Chamber… $42-hundred dollars for the Cassville Tourism Committee… and $23-hundred for the Grant County Tourism Council.
