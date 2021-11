160 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers traveled east on Sunday to face the struggling Chicago Bears. Both teams were in dire need of a win, not just to quiet a frustrated fan base but to keep their playoff hopes alive. Fortunately for the 49ers, they were able to come away with a 33-22 victory over the Bears.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO