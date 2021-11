(Des Moines, IA) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says it’s difficult to forecast whether this winter will be snowier than usual. He says it’s a coin flip right now. That’s because the Pacific Ocean is currently in what’s called a “La Nina” phase when thunderstorms are pushed further west. That impacts the jet stream over the U-S. Glisan says the Pacific was in its colder, La Nina phase last winter, too – and Iowa had the 12th snowiest winter on record, nine inches above average. The National Weather Service forecast indicates there are chances for light snow in parts of Iowa tonight (Thursday) into Friday morning.

