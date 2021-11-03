CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four elected to board at Shikellamy

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
SUNBURY — The Shikellamy school board will welcome one incumbent and three new members.

Incumbent Jenna Eister-Whitaker was joined by three political newcomers, Michael Stender, Justin Lenner and Michael Thomas as the newest members of the Shikellamy school board after Tuesday night’s election.

Stender received 2,637 votes, while Eister-Whitaker tallied 2,551 followed by Michael Thomas with 2,492 and Lenner received 2,307 votes. Finishing fifth was Joseph Fischer who received 1,470 votes according to unofficial results.

“I am very thankful for the people who supported me,” Eister-Whitaker said. “I look forward to working with the board for the next four years.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to represent the district,” Stender said. “I look forward to working with the board.”

