AP VoteCast: Youngkin win built by small gains in key groups

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound from Donald Trump’s poor showing in Virginia last year and win the governor's race. The former private equity executive's victory came even as...

Youngkin win helps Republicans

Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia Gubernatorial race on Nov. 3 came as a surprise to many Virginians and many Americans. This could be a crystal ball for what could happen in the 2022 midterm elections. It is pretty clear that for the 2022 midterms, the Democrats have a lot of work to do if they want to maintain both the Senate and House from Republicans, as it looks like Republicans have a good shot at claiming both next year. Youngkin’s strategy was strong and bold because he had successfully found a way to win a democratic state. Youngkin found a way to use the issue of critical race theory to rile up voters about education and it worked, even if critical race theory has been a controversial topic for over a year now. The GOP strategy to win against Democrats in the midterms is to focus on the poor performance of both the Democrats and President Joe Biden’s poor approval rating and Biden’s failed policies such as rising prices because of inflation, higher gas prices and increased taxes. The focus should not be on trying to appease Trump voters about the 2020 election being stolen, which it was not, rather they should try to appease them on education, crime, gun rights and border security. Republicans campaign slogans should go something like “elect me as a Republican if you want to see an end to Biden’s horrendous policies and his poor performance as a president.” If the Republicans spread lies about Jan. 6 and the lies about the 2020 election being stolen, then this could easily jeopardize their chances of winning the House and Senate.
Youngkin’s wins in key congressional districts underline tough reelection bids for vulnerable Va. Democrats

The second reelection campaigns for Virginia Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria were already promising to be nail-biters, regardless of who was in the Virginia governor’s mansion. Now, after Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe statewide and in both congresswomen’s districts last week — in the first...
Trump takes credit for Youngkin’s Va. win, says MAGA holds key to victory

Former President Donald Trump took credit Monday night for Glenn Youngkin’s come-from-behind win in the Virginia gubernatorial race and told congressional Republicans that the path to victory is through his army of “MAGA” supporters. Trump spoke to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s re-election outfit, and told his...
Youngkin wins!

Republicans sweep top three offices in statewide races. Unofficial results are in for the top three statewide contests in Virginia Tuesday night. Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares each won their races by slim margins, pulling a stunning upset after nearly 10 years of the GOP losing statewide elections. Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon November 5 so results will be certified November 15, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
EXPLAINER: Why AP called Virginia for Youngkin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats became the dominant political force in Virginia over the past decade, but their grip was weakened in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election. The Associated Press declared Republican Glenn Youngkin the winner over Democrat Terry McAuliffe at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday. The AP called the race because Youngkin led McAuliffe by about 85,000 votes early Wednesday and there were not enough outstanding ballots left to be counted for McAuliffe to overtake his lead. It’s an surprising outcome in a state President Joe Biden carried last year by 10 percentage points, a showing that built on Hillary Clinton’s more than 5 percentage point win in 2016.
AP VoteCast: Youngkin viewed more favorably than Trump

AP - Republican Glenn Youngkin did his best to keep former President Donald Trump at arm’s length in his closely watched race for Virginia governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. That strategy appears to have had the intended effect. A majority of Virginia voters say they have an unfavorable view of...
Youngkin makes gains with suburbanites

(AP) - A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups. Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in...
AP: Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm...
AP VoteCast: Economy, COVID, schools top issues in Virginia

The economy ranked as the top issue facing the state of Virginia as voters cast their ballots in the tight race for governor, with the coronavirus pandemic and education trailing. In the race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 34% of Virginia voters say the economy and jobs...
Tiki torch photo in front of Youngkin bus was put on by anti-Youngkin group

(The Center Square) – A photo in which five people held tiki torches dressed like white nationalist Unite the Right protestors in front of Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s tour bus were not Youngkin supporters, but rather anti-Youngkin demonstrators. The Lincoln Project, which formed to oppose former President Donald Trump’s re-election,...
CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE

