Golden Bears outlast Salem in overtime

Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men's basketball, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, COVID-19, Tuskegee, NCAA Division II. The Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Miles Golden Bears to Rupp Arena for their final tuneup before the regular season tips off. Miles College is a HBCU out of Fairfield, Alabama that competes at the Division II level. The Golden Bears were picked to finish first in the SIAC West. Last season, they went 10-1 in a condensed schedule with their only loss coming by one point at Tuskegee. In their last full season, the Golden Bears went 24-4, 16-3 to win the SIAC and earn a spot in the Division II national tournament before coronavirus concerns cancelled the event.

FAIRFIELD, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO