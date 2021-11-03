College will not publicly commit to divestment, despite taking steps to end ties to fossil fuel extraction

Should pensions and retirement savings plans divest from fossil fuel companies? That practice is becoming increasingly prevalent globally. Over the past several years, pension funds in Scandinavia have announced divestment from oil and gas companies, and the NEST retirement savings fund in the UK, that is, the government-managed IRA-like fund into which workers are defaulted if their employers don’t otherwise provide benefits, has said it will likewise pull its assets from coal mining, tar sand oil production, or arctic drilling. In the United States, in 2020, a pair of representatives proposed legislation that the Thrift Savings Plan, the 401(k)-like plan for government employees, likewise “decarbonize.” And various state pension funds have announced divestment plans, most notably the state of New York, where back last December I observed that this plan did not appear to conform with that state’s constitutional requirement that fund investments be solely focused on maximizing fund returns for pension participants.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO