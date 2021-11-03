CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College will not publicly commit to divestment, despite taking steps to end ties to fossil fuel extraction

By Saud Afzal Shafi, Joe Fox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College will not be making a public commitment to fossil fuel divestment but does not hold any direct investments in fossil fuels and plans to eliminate indirect investments in fossil fuels in the next several years, President Maud S. Mandel said at the Oct. 20 faculty meeting. According to Mandel,...

