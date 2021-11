The McDonough School of Business launched an initiative Oct. 20 focused on the expansion of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in the workforce. The initiative, titled “AI, Analytics, and the Future of Work,” will work to promote research, host speakers and develop educational programs which specifically focus on the impacts of technological advancements on economic and social development in the workforce. The initiative will be led by Alberto Rossi, the provost’s distinguished professor of finance, who will determine the vision of the initiative along with an advisory group.

EDUCATION ・ 15 DAYS AGO