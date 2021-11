We have amazing news for all of you hardcore gamers out there. Amazon has tons of early Black Friday deals available on Razer gaming peripherals and some of the best gaming monitors in the market. First up, we check out the gaming mice section, where you will find the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse sell for $61 after receiving a $9 discount which represents 13 percent savings. The Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is a bit more expensive selling for $97, but it also comes with better savings, as it is currently getting a 26 percent discount. this option comes with a 20K DPI Optical Sensor, which is three times faster than a mechanical optical switch, Chroma RGB lighting, a 70 hour battery life and eight programmable buttons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO