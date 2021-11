MENDOCINO Co., 11/2/21 — California’s Native American Heritage Commission is charged with a number of important tasks regarding identifying and preserving cultural resources, and as of last week, will include Mendocino County resident Buffy McQuillen: a descendant of Yokayo Pomo, Yuki, Nomlaki and an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes. Quillen was one of five new members appointed to the commission by Gov. Gavin Newom, and will be one of nine members serving on the commission.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO