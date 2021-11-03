CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Letters: Flags on private property free speech

GoDanRiver.com
 3 days ago

In response to the letter "Atrocity to Freedom" (on page A4 of Sunday's edition), madam, you are wrong. The atrocity here is not the flag you...

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Why fly the flag?

Democrats in Brookings seem to be a little hypercritical when they fly the American flag in front of their headquarters when they seem to hate America so much. When Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, he swore to enforce the laws of the country and yet he knowingly allows tens of thousands of people to flood into the country illegally and ignore the law of the land, which limits the amount of people who can immigrate legally.
BROOKINGS, OR
MSNBC

Facebook Papers show free speech hypocrisy on Vietnam

In the name of protecting freedom of speech, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long been willing to endure criticism that his company is too permissive of hate speech, misinformation and calls to violence. But a new report from The Washington Post shows that Zuckerberg has, in fact, been willing to censor posts aggressively to ensure Facebook isn’t kicked out of a desirable market.
INTERNET
Murray State News

Protests launch free speech zone, visitor policy discussions

After campus was visited by an anti-abortion protest group that equated abortion to genocide, students organized counter-protests to spread their own messages and denounce the groups’ use of graphic content. A group from the Center of Bioethical Reform set up a large poster display in the free speech zone on...
PROTESTS
hudsonvalley360.com

Free speech in the internet age

Each new technological advance has brought along its own set of fresh challenges. The internet is one such advance, a marvelous, near-instantaneous linking of all the world’s brains, and, with it, a free speech problem concerning the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation. There’s a substantial difference between these two, going...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Columbian

Ambrose: AG at war with free speech

It was a president named George Washington who said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led like sheep to the slaughter,” and right now Merrick Garland is leading us. Cheated out of a seat on the Supreme Court and failing as U.S. attorney general, the poor man is furthering the prospect of Americans having to shut up on public issues and thereby risking slaughter in the form of authoritarian governance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Cancelled Guernsey Covid event 'not attack on free speech'

Event organisers criticising Guernsey's pandemic response have branded a decision to stop an event happening at a States-owned facility as "an attack on freedom of speech". The Channel Island Integrative Health Alliance (CIIHA) planned to hold the event at the Performing Arts Centre. Ed Ashton, Director of Operations, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wilson County News

Free speech, religion begin with voting — for Prop. 3!

Technology is a wonderful thing, but to the extent that it keeps us from experiencing the real world and delving deeper into issues, it can be detrimental. This could be a key reason why more people don’t vote. They are too busy clicking on social media to take the time to explore the real world. Take the election in Texas.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Is there any other choice to be free?

Under the social contract, the citizen surrenders some of his liberties in return for defense against foreign aggressors and domestic criminal elements. With the advent of the age of chemical, biological and radiological warfare, politicians understood that they had lost the ability to keep their end of the contract. Maintenance of a bloated war machine continues to serve the interests of the military, industrial complex. The politician’s prime concern became self-preservation. Representative government became a disguise which the plutocrats continue the consolidation of their wealth and power.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Free Speech#Freedom Of Speech#Veteran
hernandosun.com

DeSantis backs parents amid strife over free speech

Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to protect parents’ rights of free speech after the US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo announcing that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will prosecute some parents who make threats or efforts to intimidate. The memo was in response to a letter sent by the National School Board Association (NSBA) asking for action to be taken against parents and others. This has many nervous about speaking out at school board meetings across the country. Issued earlier this month, the memo also instructs the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrange a series of meetings with school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, to formulate their responses to so-called “violence” at school board meetings.
EDUCATION
newspressnow.com

Free speech is something to shout about

Free speech should be synonymous with the college experience, as much a part of the culture as late-night study sessions and walks across campus on a crisp fall day. In some ways, college is a microcosm of society and the virtual echo chamber of social media. You always find plenty of people who welcome opposing viewpoints ... until they’re offended. The difference is that at a university, a traditional haven of free thought and the exchange of ideas, more is expected.
COLLEGES
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: I support police, but not blue line flag

In 1963, I was a 17 year old Junior in High School. I was a classic "rebel without a cause" and, oddly enough, my father disapproved. One too many transgressions drove him to his limit and he told me I had to move out, "the streets or the military" as he put it.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Reason.com

The U.S. May Stand Alone as a Haven for Free Speech

It's no secret that government officials don't like the messy business of free speech, especially when it involves criticism leveled at them. Increasingly, they aggregate their grievances, lumping hateful material, vigorous debate, and stuff they just don't like into a catch-all category of "online harms" that they insist must be suppressed by the state. While the First Amendment protects Americans against this latest wave of censorship, authoritarian legislation in Britain and Canada warns of what could be in store if that protection fails and politicians get their way.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

At Princeton, an inspiring defense of free speech | Moran

Princeton University just came to the rescue of free speech by inviting a conservative speaker to campus after he was cancelled at MIT by progressives who couldn’t stand his views on affirmative action. In a day when everything seems to be falling apart, this is a moment to feel pride...
PRINCETON, NJ
MSNBC

Behind the GOP plot to overturn MLK's free-speech ruling

In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the rising right-wing attacks against journalists and free speech. As the GOP pushes to overturn the landmark free speech ruling involving Martin Luther King Jr., the Supreme Court considers whether to take up two free speech cases. Melber points to the consequences of strict libel laws in foreign countries and argues, “Wherever the powerful seek to oppress people, you will usually find efforts to suppress their words and ideas.”Oct. 29, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Don't privatize state's prisons

I just read that Corrections Director Scott Frakes is “… confident both short- and long-term solutions (to the crisis in Nebraska prisons) will be identified” ("Corrections director addresses concerns," Oct. 14). Why hasn’t he identified and implemented some of those solutions during all these years the prisons have become and...
POLITICS
CNY News

Hochul Signs Bill Banning Confederate Flag from Public Property

Schools and government organizations in New York state are being prohibited from displaying or selling the Confederate flag and other "symbols of hate." Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation containing the ban on Tuesday. Hochul said the "recent and disgusting rise in racist, homophobic, and hateful behavior will never be...
POLITICS
saportareport.com

Georgia AG opposed to federal crackdown on parental free speech

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is part of a national group of attorneys general calling the federal government’s crackdown on harassment of school officials an unlawful infringement of parental free speech. The move comes as the federal government tries to crack down on harassment and violence against school officials, mostly...
EDUCATION
villages-news.com

Attorney general has threatened free speech

I watched United States Attorney General Merrick Garland as he was questioned by the Senate Judicial Committee, on his memo to his deputies in various states, where he wants them to become involved with parents who are upset by school boards who include CRT or critical race theory in their children’s curriculum. He wants them to look for opportunities to prosecute them under a federal crime using the Internet or phone or other devices that cross state lines to “ harass” or “ intimidate” a school board member. He considers multiple phone calls , which are annoying, as “ harassment”!
CONGRESS & COURTS
laconiadailysun.com

PSU to host conversation on free speech

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host a "Conversation on Free Speech" with Nadine Strossen, professor at New York Law School, and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Merrill Place Conference Center on PSU’s campus and virtually via Zoom.
PLYMOUTH, NH
GoDanRiver.com

Letter: Virginia has choice to send a clear message

Congratulations to the people that voted for Joe Biden. He is already setting records. He has record high inflation, illegals crossing the southern border (from many countries and with COVID), violent crimes, and even COVID deaths when given three vaccines and many treatments that he now inexplicably rations. Gas prices...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy