Letters: Flags on private property free speech

Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to protect parents’ rights of free speech after the US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo announcing that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will prosecute some parents who make threats or efforts to intimidate. The memo was in response to a letter sent by the National School Board Association (NSBA) asking for action to be taken against parents and others. This has many nervous about speaking out at school board meetings across the country. Issued earlier this month, the memo also instructs the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrange a series of meetings with school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, to formulate their responses to so-called “violence” at school board meetings.

EDUCATION ・ 15 DAYS AGO