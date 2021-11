A 20-7 third quarter was the turning point as the University of North Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Division I Georgia State Monday night, 69-54. The Nighthawks jumped out to an early 7-2 lead before the Panthers went on a 15-5 run to take a five point lead early in the second quarter. UNG climbed back to a one point deficit by halftime before going on the 20-7 run that elapsed the entire third quarter.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO