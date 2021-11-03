CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yuan inches up in nervous trade ahead of Fed decision

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up on Wednesday but moves were cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve decision later in the day which is expected to see the U.S. central bank start to roll back massive pandemic stimulus, putting pressure on emerging market currencies.

Analysts said the yuan was hovering around 6.40 per dollar as financial markets awaited the Fed decision and any clues on its outlook for inflation and interest rate hikes.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4079 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4009 and Reuters estimate of 6.4041.

The broad dollar index fell to 94.061 from the previous close of 94.11.

"While the magnitude of the spread between the actual and estimated USDCNY fix has been narrow, the persistently higher USDCNY fix above estimate is a mild form of signalling to dampen (its) appreciation pace," Maybank said in a note.

The spot market opened at 6.4015 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3990 at midday, 12 pips firmer from the previous late session close.

The Fed is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement at 1800 GMT.

"Markets are awaiting the Fed's statement, it's still unclear how it would affect the dollar index," a trader from a foreign bank said.

Markets are almost certain the Fed will taper but are looking to see if policymakers will give any hints about the possibility of rate hikes next year.

Investors have sharply increased expectations that inflation would force the Fed to raise rates sooner and faster than projected.

"The unknown is in the forward guidance - whether the Fed will turn more hawkish," Maybank analysts said.

That uncertainty and signs of cooling global economic growth are likely to fuel more volatility in emerging market currencies next year, according to Reuters latest poll.

Analysts predicted the yuan, the most actively traded EM currency, would depreciate more than 1% to 6.47 per dollar in a year as Chinese economy is slowing after a strong rebound from the pandemic-driven slump early last year.

Separately, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the White House will be making an announcement about his nominations to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve "fairly quickly."

Analysts said the nominations will likely cause jitters on the markets.

The People's Bank of China injected 50 billion yuan ($7.81 billion) through 7-day reverse repos on Wednesday morning, mitigating the daily net liquidity withdrawal to 150 billion yuan.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the PBOC will come under pressure to increase liquidity injections to fill the funding gap with 1 trillion yuan of Medium Lending Facility (MLF) loans to mature this month.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.399 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:31AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .

($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Inflation surges to highest level in 30 years, Biden is about to press ‘panic button’ – Steve Hanke

Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the implications for investors of higher inflation. “[Inflation] could go higher and the main thing is persistence. This talk we have, it’s all political nonsense…they’re talking about inflation being temporary, and it’s a supply chain problem. This is just utter rubbish. The CPI and inflation are driven by the money supply growth,” Hanke said. “And, we’ve had a massive amount of excess money created by the Fed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
kitco.com

Gold price volatile, drops and then rally's sharply as U.S. CPI rises 6.2% for the year

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some bullish volatility as consumer price pressure were significantly hotter than expected last month. Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.9% in October, after a 0.4% rise in September. The data beat consensus forecasts as economists were forecasting a 0.6% rise.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#U S Federal Reserve#Usdcny#Maybank
Reuters

China stocks fall as frenzy over policy easing ebbs

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday, as shares of real-estate developers retreated from a frenzy fanned by bets on policy easing in the property sector in the previous session. ** The CSI300 index was down 0.3% at 4,883.56 points by the end of the morning session,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Yuan weakens against strong greenback, but fall limited by robust dollar selling

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Friday against the greenback, which has strengthened on expectations of further U.S. monetary tightening, but strong dollar selling by Chinese exporters limited the yuan's fall. The yuan opened at 6.3950 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3960 at midday, 60 pips weaker than the previous late session close, despite the People's Bank of China setting a stronger midpoint rate at the open. The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of major world currencies, hit a three-month high on Friday. The U.S. currency has been bolstered by bets the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further - including raising interest rates next year - to tame inflation which could be stickier the Fed expected. But China's widening trade surplus, and thus robust demand for exporters to sell the dollar for the yuan, is underpinning the Chinese currency, traders say. "There's a flood of dollar-selling (from clients)," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding there are signs major state banks are buying dollars to limit the yuan's rise. "China's trade surplus is exerting appreciation pressure on the yuan," said the trader, who is not authorised to speak to the media. Yuan's fall is also limited by optimism of improving Sino-U.S. ties. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources said, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. China's official yuan index, which measures the value of the Chinese currency against a basket of currencies, climbed to a nearly six-year high on Friday, having gained more than 6% this year. The yuan market at 0457 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4065 6.4145 0.12% Spot yuan 6.396 6.39 -0.09% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.07% Spot change since 2005 29.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 101.2 100.92 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 95.23 95.163 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3915 0.07% * Offshore 6.5612 -2.36% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stronger dollar; set for best week in six months

* Platinum en route to biggest weekly rise in 1-month (Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday pressured by a strong dollar, but were set for their biggest weekly jump in six months, as concerns over high U.S. consumer prices drove interest in the metal as an inflation hedge.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China blue-chips fall as property policy easing hopes fade

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chip stocks closed lower on Friday as shares of real-estate developers retreated from a buying frenzy in the previous session fanned by bets on policy easing in the property sector. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.2% lower at 4,888.37, while the Shanghai Composite Index...
ECONOMY
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

COLUMN-Far from debasement, dollar hits overdrive: Mike Dolan

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Wasn’t surging inflation supposed to undermine the U.S. dollar?. Be that as it may, the opposite happened this week as news of a surprise spike in U.S. inflation and inflation expectations to their highest in decades sent the U.S. dollar soaring against currencies around the world.
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks log fourth weekly decline on inflation risks

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday helped by gains in Chinese stocks, but logged a fourth weekly decline as growing inflationary risks and hiccups in global supply chain dented risk appetite. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy