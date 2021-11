Additional reporting by Sai Trivedi and Aidan Currie. After a 1-3 start to the season, the Long Beach Poly football team spent six weeks preparing for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Every week they fixed up one aspect of their game or another, and every week they looked sharper. But there was no way for them to know whether they were ready or not until they took the field, and there’s no question that they’re ready after Friday night’s comfortable win over Trabuco Hills, 56-28.

