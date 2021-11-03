CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP sweeps statewide races with 2 down-ballot wins

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMoJk_0ckwu9jb00
Election 2021 Down Ballot Races FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, center, speaks with running mates, attorney general candidate, Jason Miyares, left, and lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, right, as they walk from a rally in Fredericksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — (AP) — Virginia Republicans completed a sweep of down-ballot statewide offices Wednesday, with victories for attorney general and lieutenant governor, including the first Black woman ever to be elected statewide in the commonwealth.

The wins echoed the Democrats' defeat in the race for governor, and marked a dramatic turnaround in a state where the GOP had not won a statewide race since 2009.

In the lieutenant governor's race, Republican Winsome Sears, who returned to Virginia politics after an absence of nearly two decades, defeated Democrat Hala Ayala. Sears becomes the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor and the first woman of color to hold statewide office. Ayala would have broken the same historic barriers had she won.

In the attorney general's race, Republican Jason Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant, defeated the Democratic incumbent, Mark Herring, who was running for a third term.

Both Ayala and Herring conceded Wednesday.

Sears rocketed out of political obscurity earlier this year when she won the GOP nomination on the strength of a campaign photo in which she posed holding a military rifle.

She will succeed Democrat Justin Fairfax, who unsuccessfully ran for governor. Her role as a tiebreaking vote in a closely divided state Senate has become even more important given GOP victories in other races. In addition to winning the governor's mansion, the party is also claiming that it has regained control of the House of Delegates, though several key races are still too early to call.

If Republicans do gain control of the House, the only thing blocking them from total control of state government is a narrow 21-19 Democratic advantage in the state Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

Democrats have been particularly concerned about abortion legislation. Ayala made supporting a woman's right to an abortion a key issue in her campaign, noting that the Senate has one Democratic member who has said he personally opposes abortion. Sears has also long opposed abortion, something she links to her Christian faith.

“I’m a Christian first, and a Republican second. I don’t want to hear about your economic policies and you’re going to build the country if we have to kill babies along the way,” she told an interviewer in 2019.

A former Marine, Sears had a brief stint in electoral politics 20 years ago as a one-term delegate in the General Assembly, representing parts of Hampton Roads. Her return to politics after a two-decade absence began when she served as national chairperson for Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump.

Early Wednesday, Sears stood with her family in front of cheering supporters at a victory party in Chantilly, saying, “What you are looking at is the American Dream.”

Throughout the race, Sears also highlighted her background as a Jamaican immigrant, campaigning against illegal immigration and rejecting the notion that the nation is plagued by systemic racism.

“In case you haven’t noticed, I am Black and I have been Black all my life,” she said. “But that’s not what this is about. What we are going to do is we are now going to be about the business of the commonwealth. We have things to tend to.”

Miyares will be the first Republican to hold the attorney general post since Ken Cuccinelli won in 2009.

A delegate from Virginia Beach, Miyares highlighted his background as the son of a Cuban immigrant throughout the campaign. He frequently criticized Herring for decisions by the state parole board to release inmates early without notifying victims, decisions Herring said were totally outside his jurisdiction.

Herring, like Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, was forced to admit in 2019 that he had once worn blackface. He said it occurred at a college party in 1980 and apologized for his actions. While Herring's opponent in the Democratic primary criticized the attorney general's conduct, Miyares did not make it an issue during the fall campaign.

Miyares narrowly won the GOP nomination over a hard-right opponent, Chuck Smith.

Jurisdictions throughout the state reported high turnout, with roughly 3.3 million ballots tallied by 3 a.m. Wednesday. That greatly exceeded the 2.6 million ballots cast in the last gubernatorial election in 2017, which itself was a high turnout year. The turnout in 2017 was in part a backlash to Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Democrats swept all three statewide elections in 2017.

This year marks a sharp turnabout for the Virginia GOP, which has struggled over the past decade and had not won a statewide race since the 2009 cycle.

Both the attorney general and the lieutenant governor posts have served as launching pads to the governor's mansion. Half of the past 10 lieutenant governors in Virginia have gone on to be governor. The previous nine elected attorneys general all ran for governor.

___

Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Chantilly, Virginia, and Alexandra Jaffe in McLean, Virginia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Mark Herring
Person
Justin Fairfax
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Donald Trump
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Governor Of Virginia#Illegal Immigrants#Democrats#Gop#Ap#Republicans#Cuban#Democratic#Senate#The House Of Delegates#House
Cape May County Herald

Unofficial Results: GOP Sweeps CMCo Races

COURT HOUSE – Unofficial results for the Nov. 2 general election showed 38,432 ballots cast out of 74,494 registered voters, as of 9 a.m. Nov. 9, with a turnout of nearly 52%. The results, published on the Cape May County Clerk’s election website, include tallies from Election Day voting machines,...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ruthann Dailey: Let’s not forget down-ballot office races

Judging by the amount of coverage and passion of commentary, the biggest story of Election Day 2021 was the Virginia governor’s race, featuring two wealthy white men. The second biggest story was the New Jersey governor’s race, which also starred two wealthy white men. The third biggest story was the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP newcomer wins Virginia governor race

RICHMOND, Va. – Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor's race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril. In...
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Democratic Disaster: Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor's Race In GOP Clean Sweep

Glenn Youngkin, a career private equity executive running his first campaign, defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in Tuesday’s Virginia governor’s election, notching the first statewide victory for a Republican there since 2009 and dealing a major blow to the national Democratic Party. Vote tallies in the races for lieutenant governor and state attorney general suggest a GOP sweep for all three offices.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Youngkin defeats McAuliffe as Republicans sweep Virginia statewide races

(The Center Square) – Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s 2021 race for governor in a night when Republicans swept the commonwealth’s statewide races, according to projections. With 95% of precincts reporting, Youngkin received 51% of the vote with McAuliffe at 48%. Analysts projected a Youngkin win...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Republicans win down-ticket statewide races, possible House majority

GOP claims victory in control of House, but AP says too early to call Wed. A.M. Like the top of the ticket, Virginia’s attorney general and lieutenant governor races were close, but Republicans were ultimately victorious. The party appeared headed to regain control of the Virginia House of Delegates, but The Associated Press said Wednesday morning that several races were too close to call.
POLITICS
timesvirginian.com

Carter retains Appomattox supervisors seat, GOP sweeps state races

What proved to be a heated race for the position of Courthouse District Supervisor on the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors ended last night with incumbent Samuel Carter managing to hold on to his position, defeating challenger A.R. Evans Jr. According to the Commonwealth of Virginia Board of Elections website,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Republicans sweep ballots in Plum mayoral, council races

In the Plum mayoral race, Republican Mayor Harry Schlegel beat Democrat David Biondo, 3,524 to 3,390, for another four-year term. Eight candidates were on the ballot to fill four seats on Plum Borough council. The top vote-getters were all Republicans: incumbents Paul Dern and Mike Doyle, as well as newcomer...
PLUM, PA
13News Now

Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in the down-ballot races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters electing the lieutenant governor on Tuesday are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
79K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy