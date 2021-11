After taking an early lead in Game 1 and riding that to victory, the Atlanta Braves were looking for more of the same Wednesday night. However, this time it was the Houston Astros who struck early and used that advantage to even the series with a 7-2 win in Game 2. The Braves had some defensive mistakes that compounded the problems but at the end of the day, their offense just didn’t do enough.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO