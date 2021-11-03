CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James rallies Lakers past Jalen Green, Christian Wood, Rockets

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZ6w6_0ckwsebV00
Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After trailing throughout Sunday’s loss at Los Angeles, the Rockets were much more competitive in Tuesday’s rematch at Staples Center. But despite holding a small lead into the fourth quarter, Houston didn’t have enough to finish it off versus LeBron James and the Lakers (5-3).

James had 30 points (61.9% FG) and 10 assists, and the veteran-laden Lakers were a game-high +8 in his 36 minutes, leading to the 119-117 win (box score). Anthony Davis added 27 points (61.1% FG) and 9 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook tallied 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Despite an encouraging and much improved showing, the young Rockets fell to 1-6 after suffering a fifth straight loss. Christian Wood led Houston with 26 points (57.9% FG) and 16 rebounds in 37 minutes, while rookie Jalen Green snapped his recent slump by scoring 24 points (60.0% FG) and dishing out 5 assists. Second-year forward Jae’Sean Tate scored 20 points on 60% shooting, and Kevin Porter Jr. had 11 points and 8 assists. KJ Martin added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting off the bench.

After trailing by seven points with under 50 seconds left, Green drilled a pair of 3-pointers to bring the Rockets within a point. But after Malik Monk split a pair of free throws, Porter just missed his look at a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, which could have won the game for Houston.

See below for extended highlights from Tuesday at Staples Center. Houston will play the third game of its five-game road trip on Thursday night in Phoenix, with tipoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Central.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James out indefinitely with abdominal strain

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be out indefinitely with an abdominal strain. The team surprisingly ruled LeBron out for Thursday night’s matchup vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder with what they called a “rectus abdominis strain” (upper ab). The Lakers did not provide a timeline for his return. However,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Fg#Jae Sean#Staples Center
silverscreenandroll.com

Jeanie Buss says she had to fire her brother midseason because she was worried he’d make trades the Lakers couldn’t recover from

Jeanie Buss’ power move to take back control of the Lakers is not a new story, even if it’s largely been told in bits in pieces. Whether it was a discussion with Magic Johnson, another with Kobe Bryant or her dissatisfaction with Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim Buss’ performance, Jeanie has given lots of details for why she ultimately brought in a new regime in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
lakers365.com

NBA: LeBron James shines as LA Lakers beat Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter to narrowly edge past the Houston Rockets 119-117 and earn their third win in a row. LeBron James had a game-high 30 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scored 27 as the trio combined for a season-best 84 points. Christian Wood top-scored for the Rockets with 26 points.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James After Struggling From The Three-Point Line Against The Rockets: "Where Would These Lakers Be If They Didn't Have Carmelo Anthony Cancelling Out LeBrick James???"

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second consecutive win last night, as they made easy work of the Houston Rockets. Carmelo Anthony had an incredible performance once again, putting up 23 points for the Lakers to help them secure a big win. LeBron James had a decent outing, putting...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy