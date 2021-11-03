Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber was a big hit for the Red Sox down the stretch. But now “Kyle from Waltham” is reportedly a free agent.
The Red Sox first baseman/outfielder/DH has declined his mutual option with Boston for the 2022 season, according to the Associated Press. That option would have paid Schwarber $11.5 million next season, but he’ll likely get a lot more on the open market after an impressive 2021 campaign.
The Red Sox acquired Schwarber from the Washington Nationals at the July trade deadline, and though a hamstring injury delayed his Boston debut, he helped steady the Red Sox...
