Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds

Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO