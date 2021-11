Submitted by San Juan County. Since the last update on Friday, Oct. 29, there have been 12 new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. The current case count is now 356. This means that approximately 1 of every 48 island residents has become infected with COVID since the start of the pandemic. Note that approximately 1 of every 7 Americans have contracted COVID so far- stark evidence of the remarkable job the islands have done staying relatively safe.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO