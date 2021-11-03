CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio: ‘Corporate America is the Instrument of Anti-American Ideologies’

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN9X6_0ckwqQGd00

In a piece published at the American Conservative this week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., insisted “Today, led by a generation of leaders who feel no obligation to our nation, corporate America is the instrument of anti-American ideologies.”

Rubio was endorsed by the leadership of the business community when he first ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and when he ran for a second term in 2016, including winning the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. But in recent months, Rubio has grown increasingly critical of business and corporations. Rubio sounded this theme at the end of last year in a piece for the Ripon Society, insisting the GOP was growing more friendly to workers and companies more focused on growing jobs in America instead of international operations.

Earlier this year, Rubio talked to the American Conservative about what he called “woke capitalism” and he followed that up in a pieces at the New York Post and at Fox Business that warned that Republicans should not back companies that do not support American values.

In the piece published this week at the American Conservative, Rubio insisted the “collapse of corporate patriotism opened the door for these companies to fall for anti-American ideologies we see in the news and our workplaces” and claimed that the “companies that control the vast majority of America’s economic resources and curate the information we see and hear on a daily basis now say that America is a racist or sexist country.”

Rubio expanded on that take in the new piece.

“These oligarchs believe the very existence of America is fatally flawed, and they are devoting hundreds of billions of dollars to advance corporate propaganda that reflects these beliefs. They aim to remake our society, our culture, and our country. They aim to redefine what constitutes a good life in America,” Rubio insisted before comparing the corporations’ actions to tactics used by Marxists. “For over a century these have been the tactics used by Marxists to take over countless nations and societies. If we do not fight back, we will lose America. This is not hyperbole. In fact, is it very familiar to the Americans I was raised by and those I still live among, who witnessed Marxist revolutions take over their homelands. But the battle against cultural Marxism will not be won by relying on an outdated ‘Wall Street Journal Conservatism’ that does not fully address the challenges faced by working Americans in our 21st century economy.

“Defining conservatism as just cutting regulations and taxes works well for the nationless companies headquartered in America. However, those companies have no incentive to reinvest in America’s families, communities, or future,” Rubio continued. “It is time we push companies to meet their obligations to America.”

Rubio is running for a third Senate term in 2022 and could opt for a second bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Sen. Marco Rubio wants to ban these contributions for ballot initiatives

For years, Republican politicians have generally embraced fewer restrictions on political donations, arguing that deep-pocketed donors and corporations have a right to support politicians they agree with. But a recent Federal Elections Commission Ruling led Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to take a different approach. On November 2, the FEC...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: the Elections Held in Nicaragua Were a Sham

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Mary., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, Bob Menendez, D-NJ, Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, issued the following statement after the elections in Nicaragua on Sunday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
cbslocal.com

US Senator Marco Rubio Holds Veterans Day Event At FIU

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio hosted a ceremony to recognize Vietnam War veterans Wednesday at Florida International University in Miami. Organizers said the event was held in partnership with the United States Vietnam War Commemoration. Senator Rubio gave each veteran in attendance a commemorative pin to mark the...
MIAMI, FL
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott: Is DFC Buying Solar Panels Connected to Chinese Government’s Forced Labor Policies

Last week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Thom Tillis, R-NC, in sending a letter to Acting Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Dev Jagadesan asking whether the (DFC) is unwittingly aiding the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) export of solar panels tainted with the forced labor of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate America#Corporate Propaganda#Conservatism#Anti American#The U S Senate#The Ripon Society#Gop#The New York Post#Fox Business#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
tallahasseereports.com

Marco Rubio Proposing GOP Divorce from Big Business

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) called for Republicans to break from big business in policy and politics when he spoke at the National Conservatism Conference yesterday. He also penned an op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel saying America’s largest companies have peddled “anti-American ideologies” and “wokeness” which has contributed to America’s growing partisan divide.
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Introduces the Protecting Sensitive Personal Data Act

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “Protecting Sensitive Personal Data Act,” which he insisted will “expand the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS)’ oversight authority of transactions involving Americans’ sensitive personal data” and “would protect important personal information, such as genetic test results, health conditions, insurance applications, financial hardship data, security clearance information, geolocation data, private emails, data for generating government identification, and credit report information.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Sen. Marco Rubio Takes Big Business To Task A Year Before Election

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Sen. Marco Rubio has proposed holding corporate leaders legally liable “when they abuse their corporate privilege by pushing wasteful, anti-American nonsense.”. In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican senator called corporate America “the instrument of anti-American ideologies.” Rubio bemoaned what he described as corporate America’s “wokeness” —...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy