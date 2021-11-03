Drop In Tech Help

Gizmogo, a company focused on responsibly recycling e-waste, is developing a national program that teaches students the value of responsibly recycling their old electronics. Amid an ongoing pandemic, technology has become a vital component of education. Thousands of new electronic devices are purchased to support virtual and hybrid learning models, and as a result, many used devices end up in landfills. As the use of technology grows, we must ensure used devices are properly recycled to mitigate the accumulation of e-waste.
