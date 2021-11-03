The Pop Group : Y in Dub

Whereas those earlier albums were bathed in day-glo tones, imagery, Mellotrons and mystique, Seventh Sojourn was decidedly down-to-earth in comparison, given songs that seemingly related to more terrestrial concerns. The band had certain circumstances it was forced to deal with, including singer and keyboardist Mike Pinder’s imminent departure, and the realization that as the ’60s had transitioned into the ’70s, musical tastes were changing. Their audience had drifted away from their dormitory domiciles that had once provided the environs for the Moodies’ psychedelic soundtracks, and the fantasy and wonderment that informed the spectral sounds of that seminal style was slowly giving way to disco, punk and the rootsier elements that were suddenly taking precedence in a new corporate-dominated decade.
