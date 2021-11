CHICAGO—Carson Block (LAW ’05), founder and CIO of Muddy Waters Capital LLC, has been elected to the Illinois Tech Board of Trustees. “Illinois Tech’s goals to develop hybrid capabilities to meet the needs of all students and learners with flexible offerings that produce the best return on their investment is admirable,” Block says. “I’m honored to join the board of this university and be a part of building a culture that kindles curiosity and sparks the innovative spirit of our students to prepare them to be impactful leaders in their communities.”

