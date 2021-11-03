CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

By MATTHEW COLES - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 9 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had a big third quarter...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena. Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021. Sacramento Kings 113, Utah Jazz 119 (End Q4) No moral victories. Kings fought hard but dropped another winnable game. Defensive rebounding was atrocious and De’Aaron Fox’s struggles continue. – 11:37 PM.
NBA
thehivesports.com

Daily Dribble: Utah Jazz Dethrone Sacramento Kings

The Jazz defeated the Kings 119-113. To begin the game, the Jazz come out strong offensively, but not from beyond the arc. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, the Jazz led the Kings 12-10 despite not hitting a three-pointer. Donovan Mitchell came out aggressively at Davion Mitchell early on. The Jazz lead 33-29 at the end of the first quarter.
NBA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Jazz hold off NBA champion Bucks in Conley's return

Mike Conley scored 20 points in his return to the lineup and Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as the Utaz Jazz beat the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday. Mitchell scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz never trailed. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (injury maintenance) ruled out for Jazz Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Conley is sitting out due to "right knee injury maintenance," which will hopefully keep the veteran fresh as the season rolls on. Jordan Clarkson or Joe Ingles could enter the starting lineup in Conley's stead.
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell helps Jazz win 107-95 as Bucks lose 3rd straight

MILWAUKEE -- — Donovan Mitchell helped the Utah Jazz bounce back from their first loss of the season. Mitchell scored 28 points and the Jazz beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss. Both teams were playing for the second...
NBA
kslsports.com

Utah Jazz Resting Mike Conley Against Chicago Bulls

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz listed Mike Conley as “OUT” for the team’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are slated to host the Jazz on Saturday, October 30. Conley will miss the contest due to right knee injury maintenance. In addition to the veteran guard,...
NBA
NBC Sports

Bulls, Mavericks, Knicks pursued, but Conley says re-signing with Jazz “easy decision”

Heading into the offseason, the conventional wisdom was Mike Conley would re-sign with the Jazz. First, he had finally found a fit with the team during the regular season, he just didn’t get the chance to show it during the playoffs due to a hamstring injury. Second, the Jazz couldn’t replace him if he left, so they would overpay to keep him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Ap
kslsports.com

Jazz Offense Flounders Without Conley In Loss To Bulls

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Chicago Bulls 107-99 to suffer their first loss of the season. Mike Conley missed the game as the veteran was resting on the front end of the team’s back-to-back games and struggled to find a rhythm offensively despite a 30 point outing from Donovan Mitchell.
NBA
ksl.com

Jazz are taking the long view with Mike Conley this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Jared Butler used the word "hard" seven times in his four-minute postgame interview Saturday. It's hard to adjust to a new team. It's hard to know exactly what to do on the court. It's hard trying to run a system he hasn't yet mastered. It's hard...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Mike Conley Tweeted After The Utah Jazz Beat The Sacramento Kings

Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. View the original article to see embedded media. Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz picked up their sixth win of the season when they beat the Sacramento Kings 119-113 on Tuesday evening in Utah. On Wednesday, Conley posted...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Donovan Mitchell Returns to Jazz Lineup After One-Game Absence

One game off was all that was needed for Donovan Mitchell to resolve his ankle injury. The Utah Jazz’s starting shooting guard returns to the lineup for Saturday night’s tilt against the Miami Heat. Greg Sylvander also confirmed that Royce O’Neale would be available for the Jazz. https://twitter.com/GregSylvander/status/1457107541448695814. Mitchell missed...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Brilliant backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley power Jazz to win over Kings

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Man, Donovan Mitchell was good tonight: 36 points, eight rebounds, six assists, better defensive effort when he was on the floor. He played with energy, he played through injury, he played with the crowd. He attacked at the right times, and deferred at the right times. And even though it wasn’t his best shooting night, he still led the Jazz to a win.
NBA
KEYT

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell out with ankle sprain vs Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is not playing against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle. Mitchell injured the ankle in closing seconds of the first half Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He insisted it was nothing serious and finished the game with a season-high 36 points in a 119-113 victory. Mitchell had a severe right ankle sprain last season that caused him to miss the final 16 games of the regular season and the playoff opener. Mitchell says the two are not related, but the Jazz are taking no chances.
NBA
ksl.com

Mitchell, Conley show off one of the league's best backcourts in win over Kings

SALT LAKE CITY — Quin Snyder can't think of a sport that Mike Conley wouldn't excel at. "He'd be a great cornerback, probably be a heckuva tennis player; I'm sure he's a good bowler, you can kind of pick a position on the baseball field I think," Snyder said. "It's not surprising that he's doing what he's doing."
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: What do the Utah Jazz need from Donovan Mitchell when Mike Conley isn’t on the court?

The Utah Jazz’s regular season has started off like a pumpkin spice latte: hot, spicy and delicious. (OK, that was cheesy, but you know what I’m getting at.) This past week, the Jazz got wins over the Houston Rockets, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, and a scrappy Sacramento Kings team. Utah did suffer its first loss, though, against the Chicago Bulls. Nevertheless, Quin Snyder’s team is looking good, overall, and now heads on a southeastern road trip starting in Atlanta on Thursday, with stops in Miami and Orlando over the weekend.
NBA
Deseret News

The nonverbal connection between Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley paid off again

If anyone had forgotten that the Utah Jazz had three All-Stars last season, Tuesday night’s game served as a fresh reminder. While Rudy Gobert served, as he always does, as the defensive anchor of the team and finished with a 12-point, 20-rebound double-double, it was Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell who took on the bulk of the scoring load in order to get past the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell shines as pesky Kings push Jazz to the edge

The Utah Jazz dug deep on Tuesday night to snatch the 119-113 win vs the Sacramento Kings. Utah improves to 6-1 on the season while Sacramento falls to 3-4. Utah had a tough shooting night overall missed a lot of shots that normally go down. Credit to the Kings though for making a game of it and not letting up on the final game of their 4 game road trip.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy