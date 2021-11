The Broncos have made two trades in three days, adding depth at linebacker. The most recent acquisition is Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, who has started all seven games for the Rams this season totaling 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. The Broncos gave up a 2024 sixth-round pick for Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick. This come two days after Denver traded for Minnesota outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Weatherly has played in six games for the Vikings making six total tackles.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO