Patient-centered care. It seems like a given. Isn’t all health care focused on the person receiving medical care – the patient?. The answer to that question is as complicated as the health care system itself. Of course, health practitioners diagnose and treat patients according to each patient’s health concerns. But the way that care is delivered may not reflect what’s best for each patient’s individual circumstance. Sometimes, care is provided in a manner or setting that is most expedient for the health care system. And that can create waste, redundancy, unnecessary expense, and poor outcomes for patients.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO