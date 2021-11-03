World Series defeat could mark end of era for Astros

The stakes are plainly high for the Houston Astros in their 2021 World Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves. That seems an obvious thing to say given that the two squadrons will be playing a best-of-seven series for both belt and title. For the Astros, it's a chance to rebuke those who insist their 2017 World Series title -- the only one in franchise history -- is illegitimate on account of the sign-stealing scandal that overlapped that season. Whether any of that thinking strikes you as too simplistic (it probably is), it's all part of the backdrop to the Fall Classic that gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 in Houston.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO