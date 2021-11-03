World Series defeat could mark end of era for Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding right-hander Justin Verlander, who is a free agent. Read all about Verlander here. Oct. 7: Astros will 'probably' extend QO to JV, per Crane. Astros owner Jim Crane said the team will "probably" extend a qualifying offer to...
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is rooting for the Houston Astros to win the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies had a few chances to overtake the Atlanta Braves for the division title but settled for second place and their first winning season since 2011. Instead, the Braves defied the odds,...
When Carlos Correa and the Astros talked contract extension last spring, the shortstop said Houston made him offers of six years and $120 million, and then five years and $125 million. While Correa is just hours away from the free-agent market, the Astros are still trying to retain his services, and Mark Berman of Fox 26 (Twitter link) reports that the club’s last offer is a five-year deal worth $160 million.
The stakes are plainly high for the Houston Astros in their 2021 World Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves. That seems an obvious thing to say given that the two squadrons will be playing a best-of-seven series for both belt and title. For the Astros, it's a chance to rebuke those who insist their 2017 World Series title -- the only one in franchise history -- is illegitimate on account of the sign-stealing scandal that overlapped that season. Whether any of that thinking strikes you as too simplistic (it probably is), it's all part of the backdrop to the Fall Classic that gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 in Houston.
HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston’s Jim McIngvale — more fondly-known as “Mattress Mack” — stands to win a large chunk of change if the Astros finish out this season with their second World Series title in five years. If Houston defeats the Atlanta Braves for the world championship, McIngvale will cash...
Don’t watch the World Series. I won’t. Not one pitch. The presence of the Houston Astros guarantees that. There was a good chance I wouldn’t watch, anyway. MLB stinks for many reasons, not least that efficiency has quashed entertainment and robbed baseball of action and romance. But Houston cheated, most...
The Atlanta Braves won World Series Game 1 on Tuesday night vs. the Astros, but they suffered a notable loss in the process. Right-handed starter Charlie Morton was deemed out for the remainder of the series after a comebacker fractured his fibula. (Morton is expected to be ready to return to game action ahead of next spring.)
