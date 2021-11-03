CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Granite Kitchen: Autumn soups

Union Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLonger, chillier fall nights are an excellent time to simmer some soups and stews for supper, especially this fall when soaring food prices make it essential to use every scrap of food you can to put together a good meal. I found a few interesting facts about soups in...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

What Temperature to Cook a Turkey

You’ve all been waiting for hours. The house is filled with the enticing aroma of browned turkey, and you can even hear the fat sputtering in the pan. You’re thinking it, everyone in the house is thinking it: when do we get to eat this thing?. If you have a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Meatball Soup#Soups#Leek Soup#Love Soup#Food Drink#Campbell S Soup#Buzzfeed#Americans#The French Court Of
Wide Open Eats

recipes

Do you know what's more exhausting than spending hours shopping on Black Friday? It's spending the entirety of Thanksgiving cooking dinner. Before the pandemic, many households would invite family and friends over and spend all day roasting a whole turkey, preparing countless side dishes, and then serving it before falling asleep on the couch during the third quarter. Entertaining and preparing a Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all the fixings is exhausting. So why not keep things simple this year and prepare an air fried turkey breast? Take back all those hours in the hot kitchen and put your air fryer to work!
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
Citrus County Chronicle

Perfectly layered possum pie

The star of your next spread can be hidden away in the refrigerator for a surprise delight for your guests. It’s topped with chocolate syrup and chopped pecans, and your loved ones just may vote it to be their favorite dish. It’s an Arkansas Possum Pie, made with three delicious...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
thebrag.com

Macca’s are flogging $1 Big Macs all day

Macca’s are bringing back their ’30 days 30 deals’ promotion for November, and they’re kicking off the proceedings with $1 Big Macs. Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to shed our inhibitions. By inhibitions, I mean any semblance of a health-conscious diet we’ve spent most of the year establishing. For the next two months, we are leaning into culinary chaos. I’m talking KFC delivery for breakfast, 2 am Filet-o-Fish meals, Coke No Sugar as a substitute for water. The theme is hedonism and the weapon of choice is hot chips.
RESTAURANTS
recipes.net

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls Recipe

In a meeting of two cuisines, classic cheeseburger flavors are wrapped and deep-fried until crispy to make these cheeseburger egg rolls. Place the ground beef and onion in a skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir for about 10 minutes, breaking up the beef into crumbles as it cooks.
RECIPES
Iowa State Daily

Slurp-worthy fall soup recipes

As the temperature starts dropping and noses start sniffling, soup season approaches. Some say soup is the best meal: cheap, fills you up and tastes good. Also, making a killer soup requires little to no effort. Just throw the ingredients in the pot and let them simmer! What's not to love?
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Shepherd’s Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy