Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia governor’s race showed California Republicans a narrow path to victory in 2022 — and the answer seems to be less Donald Trump. Youngkin, a wealthy GOP business executive who has never held public office, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor who had a massive advantage in name recognition to start the campaign. But Youngkin began confounding Democrats by keeping the former GOP president at arm’s length and channeling the anger and frustration of parents who felt shut out of school decisions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO