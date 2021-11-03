CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimmel Mocks QAnon Nuts For Their Dumbest Conspiracy Theory Yet

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kimmel spotted what might be the craziest right-wing conspiracy theory yet: John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and ready to lead their movement alongside Donald Trump. JFK Jr. died in a...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 8

SBJ55
8d ago

The Q nuts should still wait. I hear Barry Goldwater's spaceship is due tomorrow with Phyllis Schafly performing a belly dance on the main deck. Don't miss it!

Reply
12
Related
HuffingtonPost

CNN Host Left Stunned By 'Terrifying' New Turn Among QAnon Followers

Hundreds of believers in QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in Dallas on Monday to chant about how the moon landing was faked and wait for former President John F. Kennedy, and his son John F. Kennedy Jr., to appear and help Donald Trump reclaim office. Kennedy as assassinated in 1963. His...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts QAnon Followers With 1 Scathing Question

Jimmy Kimmel spent a second straight evening trolling followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, hundreds of whom gathered in Dallas this week in the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr. would show up and help former President Donald Trump reclaim power. JFK Jr., who died in a plane crash in...
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Observer

Things Overheard at the QAnon Rally for the Return of JFK Jr.

The QAnon crowd is a gift that keeps on giving to unintentional comedy. They give and give and give and never ask for anything in return, except to be taken seriously. On Tuesday, hundreds of conspiracy theorists gathered at AT&T Discovery Plaza because of a rumored celebrity appearance. Nope, not the Stones, who were in town for a concert, but the late John F. Kennedy Jr.
DALLAS, TX
The Week

QAnon has now dragged the Rolling Stones into its Trump-JFK Jr. fantasy, and Stephen Colbert has questions

"Folks, in case you were wondering what your insane aunt is up to, you don't have to wait till Thanksgiving," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The latest in cutting-edge crazy is that hundreds of QAnon adherents gathered in Dallas, Texas, yesterday. The reason? They were expecting a big announcement from John F. Kennedy Jr.," who died 22 years ago. "Apparently the creme de la cray-cray believed that John-John faked his own death, went into hiding, and is now actually the Q that they follow on the internet," Colbert explained. "And they expected him to appear in public and reveal all of this yesterday in Dallas, at Dealey Plaza, by the grassy knoll. Oh, and they had to throw in the grassy knoll. Up till then it had the ring of truth."
DALLAS, TX
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses QAnoners Who Waited Hours for JFK Jr.

“You know, the country is getting crazier by the minute,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night. He could have been referring to any number of ridiculous developments, but he specifically wanted to talk about hundreds of “QAnon nuts” who gathered in Dallas, Texas, to “witness the triumphant return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who you may recall is dead.”
DALLAS, TX
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Ted Cruz for feuding with Big Bird over getting vaccinated

“It’s interesting because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that protects him from contracting any friends," Kimmel said Monday night. "But the truth is, I think maybe Ted’s still sore about Big Bird’s most recent book: Big Bird Visits Cancun to Find Ted Cruz’s Balls. Spoiler alert: He never finds them.” ALSO: Newsmax host Eric Bolling calls Sesame Street "a bunch of communists" for promoting vaccines.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

QAnon Believers Have New Batshit Theories About the Rolling Stones

After JFK Jr. failed to materialize in Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, per the abstruse predictions of a numerology-obsessed QAnon sect, some of the followers of the theory have surmised that Keith Richards is, in fact, JFK Jr. in disguise. Oh, also Michael Jackson is impersonating Mick Jagger.  If this sounds completely unhinged, that’s because it is. This latest twist in the labyrinthian belief system comes after dozens of JFK Jr. truthers — who waited for hours at Dealey Plaza for the Camelot scion to appear — went on to attend that night’s Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl in...
ENTERTAINMENT
wizmnews.com

QAnon followers wait for JFK Jr. to reappear, where father was assassinated, announce VP run with Trump

Dozens of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas on Tuesday, waiting for the arrival of John F. Kennedy, Jr., who has been dead for 22 years. The cult believed the former president’s son, who died in a 1999 plane crash at 38, was still alive, going to show up where his father was assassinated back in 1963 and announce either Donald Trump is president and/or that he will be his running mate in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Travis Scott: Astroworld conspiracy theory TikTok videos taken down

Conspiracy theory videos about the fatal crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival are being taken off TikTok, the video platform says. Eight people died and hundreds were injured when crowds at the rapper's headline set in Houston, Texas, rushed towards the stage. Conspiracy theories that have spread on social media...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

