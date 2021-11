Zombie games have been experimenting with all the different guns, weapons, and improvised methods of destruction developers can think of to spice up the act of popping undead heads. Back 4 Blood is among the more tame examples, sticking with tried and true guns and melee weapons for the most part, but doesn’t leave you without any options to customize things a bit. Aside from the different guns themselves, there are multiple different attachments you can use to modify how your gun functions in different ways. Each gun has four slots you can place attachments into that will change things like damage, ammo capacity, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO