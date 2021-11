Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "Being Different in the Delta" in the video player above. It premieres on CBSN Sunday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET. The sign on the door of the Friendly Market in Greenville, Mississippi, is clear: "No mask, no entry." Inside, Ryan Kwan and his brother Sean help their mother serve members of the community where their family has lived for generations. They have strong Southern accents and feel proud to be from the Mississippi Delta. But Ryan says being of Chinese heritage hasn't been easy. He describes the past year as one of the worst he's experienced in terms of racism.

