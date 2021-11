(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Bangladesh-based pharmaceutical company - Posts pretax profit in first quarter ended September 30 of BDT1.91 billion, or around USD21.9 million, up 31% from BDT1.46 billion a year before. Quarterly revenue increases 22% year-on-year to BDT8.47 billion from BDT6.93 billion. "The momentum evident from our strong performance in the last financial year has continued into the first quarter," comments Managing Director Nazmul Hassan. "As operational challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic begin to ease, we believe we are well-positioned as we execute against our strategy, continuing to focus on expanding our portfolio, growing domestically and expanding in our international markets."

