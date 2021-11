The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Executive Committee will be held virtually as well as in person on Monday in the Guinn Room at the Nevada Capitol in Carson City. The IEC is a congressionally-directed effort that serves as an advisory board for the purpose of facilitating government-to-government and intergovernmental coordination, as well as the exchange of views, information, and advice in matters regarding the management of the natural and cultural resources within the existing and proposed withdrawal Fallon Range Training Complex land area and airspace.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO