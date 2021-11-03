CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban bans use of foreign currency in Afghanistan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): In a move that is certain to cause further disruption to the Afghanistan economy that is already on the brink of collapse, the Taliban has announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in the country and...

