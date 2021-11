State Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Mike Testa joined me on the show Thursday morning to talk about their fight pushing back on vaccine mandates. As you know there is a growing number of people joining the fight to push back. Many of you were on the front line with us fighting to stop the New Jersey elites from eliminating the religious exemptions for vaccines. We won that battle, and now have to gear up to fight again. This time it's about recognizing natural immunity and stopping the seemingly endless and destructive mandates.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO